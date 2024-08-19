VP Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit; campaign rally at Fiserv Forum

Although the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) is being held in Chicago, Milwaukee will take center stage this week. That is where the Harris-Walz campaign will be holding a rally on Tuesday night, Aug. 20.

One month after former President Donald Trump was inside Fiserv Forum for the Republican National Convention (RNC), the arena will once again welcome a presidential candidate. On Tuesday, people will be filing into Fiserv Forum to see Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

On Monday afternoon, Fiserv Forum crews prepped for the crowds expected to attend the rally. A group of Democrats gathered outside the arena doing their own preparations.

The vice president's Tuesday night visit will land on the second day of the DNC in Chicago, putting Wisconsin in the spotlight once again.

"Because this is where the action is," said UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee.

Both Harris and Walz are expected to speak at the rally. The campaign has yet to release official times for their speeches.

Attendees will be able to watch former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama's speeches live from Chicago together in the arena following the rally program.

One month ago

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, accepted the Republican nomination inside Fiserv Forum in July.

During that event, security was tight. When asked about the vice president's visit to Milwaukee, a Secret Service spokesperson said the following:

"The U.S. Secret Service works closely with our local law enforcement partners to maintain a robust security posture, while minimizing disruptions to the public."

"Residents and visitors in or around downtown Milwaukee should expect intermittent road closures and parking restrictions as part of the visit."

"The logic of campaigning is you try to maximize contact with those voters who can determine the election," Lee said. "This is really, in a sense, great because Wisconsinites get more opportunities to see and hear the four candidates."

The doors at Fiserv Forum open at 4 p.m. Tuesday. People can register for the event through the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.