Volunteers build bunk beds for in-need Waukesha County kids

Several volunteers in Waukesha got to work on Saturday morning, Sept. 26 to make bunk beds for kids in need in the area.

This assembly line full of volunteers hard at work, gave a personal touch to the bunk beds they put together.

"Our goal is to build 100 bunk beds for kids in Waukesha County," Tim Culhane said.

The non-profit organization — Sleep in Heavenly Peace — builds and delivers beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor.

"You never know what’s inside a house," Culhane said.

Saturday was Waukesha County's build day. Due to COVID-19, the number of volunteers was limited as they also socially distance.

"It’s so great having volunteers come back to help and it’s just that sense of community we’re all back together looking to solve a problem in the community," said Culhane.

The deliveries are also treated with caution during the pandemic.

The beds are made from scratch as each volunteer is responsible for a small part of the final product.

"It's people that have the heart to do something for others and to hear their stories and why they’re here is always fun," Culhane said.

From branding to drilling, the beds are a dream come true for kids who've never had one.

"The need is there. The requests are coming in and it’s just nice to be able to fill those and get kids on their own bed and new sheets and pillows," he said.

The organization is looking for new sheets and pillow donations if you are able to contribute. Visit their website for more information.