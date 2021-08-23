Volk Field Afghan refugee landing site before Fort McCoy transport

Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin Sunday, Aug. 22 for temporary housing and support after their home country fell to the Taliban. The American government vetted the Afghan refugees currently living in Wisconsin. The White House says all the security screening is taking place before the refugees are allowed to travel to the United States. Some of those refugees are landing at Volk Field in Juneau County.

From other countries, the refugees are landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, then heading to three posts. For those coming to Wisconsin, they’re landing at Volk Field, a Wisconsin Air National Guard facility. The refugees are loading onto buses for the 30-minute ride to Fort McCoy.

Some Afghan refugees now call Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy their temporary home; all vetted before touching down in the U.S.

A White House official who spoke on condition we not use a name said: "The process involves biometric and biographic security screenings conducted by our intelligence, our law enforcement and our counterterrorism professionals are working around the clock to vet all Afghans before they are allowed into the United States."

The group includes vulnerable people and those who helped the country.

"These are brave Afghan allies who worked with us, with U.S. Service members in roles like translators. They stood with us side by side. They risked their lives to help our mission there," the White House official said.

Once arriving in the United States, the American government is then giving them COVID-19 tests, and the government is still working on how and when to offer them vaccination. Then, the refugees head to three forts; Bliss in Texas, Lee in Virginia and McCoy in Wisconsin. At the forts, they’re going through medical screening and getting health care. They’re also getting help on things like work authorizations. Each family gets connected with a resettlement organization that will help them begin their lives in the United States.

Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

The White House and the fort both would not say how many refugees are living there. A White House official said the numbers will shift as refugees come and refugees go. The official said they’re still working on how long the refugees will stay at Fort McCoy.

"Our goal is to be both careful and expeditious here, careful in the sense of getting done the sort of thing we want done, we need done at those type of installations, including the health screening, to protect both those arriving and to protect communities," said the White House official.

It's all part of the mission called "Operation Allies Refuge."

From Wisconsin, the refugees could go to places across the country as resettlement agencies work to find the right fit for each family.