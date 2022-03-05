Visit Milwaukee: Women's History Month

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Lindsay McKee from Visit Milwaukee joins WakeUp to talk about Women's History Month in Milwaukee.

Girls and STEM at Discovery World

  • An exciting, interactive event at Discovery World that will inspire girls to envision themselves as engineers, designers, scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and the leaders of the future.

Women of the Pabst Mansion

  • Join us during Women’s History Month as we shine a spotlight on the women of the Pabst Mansion.

Let’s Talk Women Milwaukee Dinner

  • Gourmet celebrations across 12 cities – including Milwaukee – showcasing the strength of women backing women nationwide.

Marcus Performing Arts Center women-forward shows

  • "Pretty Woman" through March 6
  • "Hiplet" on March 9
  • "Viardot’s Cinderella" from March 11 through March 20
  • "A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul" on March 12

Celebrating MKE Women in Comedy at Sugar Maple

Milwaukee
  • Fifteen dollars, eight comedy artists, countless laughs and a one-night-only celebration of MKE women in comedy at Milwaukee’s welcoming, woman-owned Sugar Maple.

