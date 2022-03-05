Visit Milwaukee: Women's History Month
MILWAUKEE - Lindsay McKee from Visit Milwaukee joins WakeUp to talk about Women's History Month in Milwaukee.
Girls and STEM at Discovery World
- An exciting, interactive event at Discovery World that will inspire girls to envision themselves as engineers, designers, scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and the leaders of the future.
- Join us during Women’s History Month as we shine a spotlight on the women of the Pabst Mansion.
Let’s Talk Women Milwaukee Dinner
- Gourmet celebrations across 12 cities – including Milwaukee – showcasing the strength of women backing women nationwide.
Marcus Performing Arts Center women-forward shows
- "Pretty Woman" through March 6
- "Hiplet" on March 9
- "Viardot’s Cinderella" from March 11 through March 20
- "A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul" on March 12
Celebrating MKE Women in Comedy at Sugar Maple
- Fifteen dollars, eight comedy artists, countless laughs and a one-night-only celebration of MKE women in comedy at Milwaukee’s welcoming, woman-owned Sugar Maple.
