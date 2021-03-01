Virtual meeting held to discuss future of I-94 corridor

The double-decker freeway design in the I-94 corridor has been ruled out and the cemeteries won't be moved, that's just part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's proposal to expand the freeway one lane in each direction. That was outlined during a virtual public meeting Monday night.

The project lead says it's about connecting the investment between the Zoo and Marquette interchanges.

This 3.5-mile-long stretch is one of the busiest in Wisconsin. It's also among the most dangerous.

But opponents remain firm in saying this project will harm the environment and only make things worse.

On top of its current footprint...

"It's really 1960-era infrastructure, so there is a lot of deteriorated pavement and bridges on the facility," said Brian Bliesner of the WisDOT.

The Wisconsin DOT plans to add a lane in each direction, tighten the lanes to 11-feet-wide through the cemetery portion and raise the interchanging ramps, moved to the right side of the freeway by another 25 feet.

It's a project sold on its economic benefit to the state as a whole.

WisDOT Zoom Meeting

"We have 17 million tons of freight valued at $25 billion each year, and it's traveling to and from 57 different states and provinces," Bliesner said.

The details outlined in a public meeting hosted by Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

He and State Representative Daniel Riemer opposed Governor Evers' decision last summer to revive the project for a number of reasons — including its price tag.

"From a statewide perspective, this is a project that will cost in excess of $1 billion. Reconstruction and repair, as I understand it, costs somewhere between $500-$700 million," Rep. Riemer said.

He says he'll continue working with state legislators to oppose the project, pointing to a drop in traffic volumes during the pandemic.

While the DOT says the expansion would alleviate congestion, they feel is bound to return.

"The department feels, and I think most transportation officials feel there's going to continue to be a heavy reliance on the car in the near future, and frankly in the foreseeable future," Bliesner said.

Right now, transportation officials are trying to establish federal approval of the project. If all went to plan — including funding — they say design would finish this year with construction to begin in late 2023 or early 2024. A project that would take 3-4 years to complete.