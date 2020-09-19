Virtual learning poses challenges for students with special needs

As the pandemic prompts shifts in learning models for schools, it has left some parents of students with special needs searching for ways to support their child in a virtual learning environment.

During this time of distanced learning, it's important that kids aren't far from the things they need to help them be successful.

Alexandra Herold, the founder and CEO of PattiandRicki.com, is sharing products from her adaptive fashion marketplace that can help during virtual learning -- Knowing first hand how fidgets can help relieve anxiety

"We just want to be there for them," Herold said. "We have a lot of products that are really helpful for parents and students with disabilities right now. I, myself, am dyslexic and have ADHD.

"I recommend having a little basket of fidgets by their learning area, let them know these are not toys they are for learning. Movement can really help so much for learning for many students."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 6 -- or about 17%, of children ages 3 through 17 -- have one or more developmental disabilities.

Herold suggests using different tactics to help with concentration.

"Such as using a weighted blanket," Herold said. "I literally just put this on and it grounds me, it helps me feel calm."

Compression vests can be customized to a child's needs.

"Say a child is nonverbal and they can't speak with their voice we have these patches," said Herold.

Chewlery is also an effective focus tool for students with sensory issues and Herold's "Ask Alex" service can be a parent's go-to for guidance.

"We just want to help our community right now find the products, non-profits, resources and support that can be challenging to find," Herold said.

To learn more about these products or Ask Alex about resources, CLICK HERE.