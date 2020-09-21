Virtual learning for some KUSD students after 276 teacher absences

Students at some schools in the Kenosha Unified School District began virtual classes Monday, Sept. 21 "due to a surge of employee absences." The announcement came in a statement from a KUSD spokeswoman late Sunday.

Students at Bradford, Harborside, Indian Trail, Lakeview, Lincoln, Reuther, and Tremper will switch to virtual learning. This, after the Kenosha Unified School District says they had 276 teacher absences.

"Our system does not collect the reason why, so we are doing our research today. We have a 43% fill rate, meaning we have 43% of the positions needing coverage covered by a substitute, and the other 57% we will be working to cover in one of the following ways: with substitutes, by combining classes with other virtual sections, or by repurposing certified staff from other areas in the district. Teachers who call in sick will are not able to teach virtually or from home," said Kenosha Unified School District officials.

As of Sept. 20, KUSD had three confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff. In total, they have 10 confirmed cases with seven being students.

Below is the statement released from a KUSD spokeswoman late Sunday:

"Good evening, KUSD families

"We genuinely apologize for this very late communication. Due to a surge of employee absences being reported for tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 21, we must move Bradford, Harborside, Indian Trail, LakeView, Lincoln, Reuther and Tremper to virtual learning for the upcoming week due to a lack of coverage for in-person learning.

"Students at each of these schools will be expected to log in for classes at their scheduled time from Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25, in order to be marked present.

"Again, we apologize for this late notice and for the inconvenience this may cause our families."