Virtual art auction: This year marks the 17th anniversary of Feed Your Soul

MILWAUKEE - The 17th Annual Feed Your Soul is bringing together artists, makers, and design professionals November 6-9 to raise money to feed the community. Brian is at House Of Rad finding out how artists are giving back during this crucial time.

About Feed Your Soul

This year marks the 17th anniversary of Feed Your Soul. Due to the pandemic, we have transitioned to host a virtual art auction and celebration of community this year.

Between March 1 – June 30 of this year,  Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has provided 11 million pounds of food to our community, an 85% increase compared to the same period last year.

2020 goal: $75,000 (225,000 meals)

Please consider contributing and helping us achieve our goal, as now more than ever, the community is in need of donations.

