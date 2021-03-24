Governor Ralph Northam signs historic legislation eliminating death penalty in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. - The state with one of the highest execution totals in the nation has put an end to them.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation on Wednesday ending the death penalty in the Commonwealth.
The historic legislation makes Virginia the first southern state - and the 23rd in the union - to repeal the death penalty.
The governor signed the legislation following a tour of the death chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center.
Virginia hhad executed nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. The Commonwealth is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out – with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment.
