Vintage Shop Hop; nearly 400 vintage shops, boutiques participating

Nearly 400 vintage shops, boutiques participating in Vintage Shop Hop
Amelia Jones is doing some shopping in East Troy at Zinn’s On The Square where they sell handmade items from more than 50 local makers.
Nearly 400 vintage shops, boutiques and home decor stores in Wisconsin and Illinois are participating in a Vintage Shop Hop this Friday and Saturday and we have your preview. Amelia Jones is doing some shopping in East Troy at Zinn’s On The Square where they sell handmade items from more than 50 local makers.
The Vintage Shop Hop is back this Friday and Saturday
Amelia Jones is at Zinn’s On The Square with a local artisan that’s showing off her one-of-a-kind pottery.
There’s something special about a homemade pot pie
Amelia Jones is at Kelly’s Pot Pies where it all starts with their secret handmade crust.
Kelly’s Pot Pies & More in East Troy was founded based on a dream
Amelia Jones is with a woman known for pot pies that will satisfy the hunger of even the most famished members of your family.
Looking for an unique store with electric finds?
Amelia Jones is in East Troy getting a preview of this year’s Vintage Shop Hop and seeing why this little locally owned store is so special.
Have you ever wondered what to do with some old your old antiques?
Amelia Jones is at A-Z Antiques & Appraisals with some creative ideas for those dated pieces that just sit in storage.