Expand / Collapse search

Vintage Shop Hop: 100 unique vendors sell work at Roost Mercantile

By
Published 
Updated 10:15AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Love to shop for handmade and upcycled items?

Brhett is in Pewaukee at Roost Mercantile seeing what’s in store for this weekend’s Vintage Shop Hop Anniversary celebration.

If you love to shop for handmade and upcycled items while supporting local vendors and great causes this is the event for you! 

Brhett is in Pewaukee at Roost Mercantile seeing what’s in store for this weekend’s Vintage Shop Hop Anniversary celebration.

Who wants to go on a road trip and do a little shopping?

Brhett is in Pewaukee with one of the vendors that’s selling handmade goods.

About Roost Mercantile and The Coop (website)

Roost Mercantile and The Coop are located next door on the Lynndale Farm shopping complex nestled on a hillside off Hwy 16 in the middle of Lake Country about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee. We showcase over sized booths from more than 50 different artisans who craft vintage, handmade and upcycled products.

This year’s Vintage Shop Hop

Brhett is at Roost Mercantile in Pewaukee where 100 unique vendors sell their amazing work.

Inside our lovely barns you’ll find rustic signs, clothing and accessories, homemade soaps, candles, farm decor, antiques, upcycled furniture, and even information on raising your own backyard flock of happy, healthy hens, if you so desire!

The Roost Mercantile in Pewaukee is celebrating their 7th anniversary with two days of fun events and shopping

Brhett is with a local artisan that carves one-of-a-kind pieces as a hobby during his retirement.

Stop by and see us to get your one-of-a-kind finds or enjoy our next event!

Attention all shoppers, there’s a vintage shop hop going on this weekend at more than 400 stores in Wisconsin and Illinois

Brhett is getting a look at O-C-D Home Decor. She’s in Pewaukee at Roost Mercantile with jewelry, plants and more.

Attention all shoppers, there’s a vintage shop hop going on this weekend

Brhett is getting a look at O-C-D Home Decor. She’s in Pewaukee at Roost Mercantile with jewelry, plants and more.