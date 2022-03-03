Vintage Shop Hop: 100 unique vendors sell work at Roost Mercantile

If you love to shop for handmade and upcycled items while supporting local vendors and great causes this is the event for you!

Brhett is in Pewaukee at Roost Mercantile seeing what’s in store for this weekend’s Vintage Shop Hop Anniversary celebration.

About Roost Mercantile and The Coop (website)

Roost Mercantile and The Coop are located next door on the Lynndale Farm shopping complex nestled on a hillside off Hwy 16 in the middle of Lake Country about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee. We showcase over sized booths from more than 50 different artisans who craft vintage, handmade and upcycled products.

Inside our lovely barns you’ll find rustic signs, clothing and accessories, homemade soaps, candles, farm decor, antiques, upcycled furniture, and even information on raising your own backyard flock of happy, healthy hens, if you so desire!

Stop by and see us to get your one-of-a-kind finds or enjoy our next event!