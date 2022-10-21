Village of Oregon house explosion

article

An explosion occurred in a residential neighborhood in the Village of Oregon on Friday morning, Oct. 21, according to NBC 15.

Pictures from the scene show a collapsed residential structure in the area of Oregon Parks Avenue and Peace Lane.

A neighbor told NBC15 News the home was a duplex. It’s not immediately clear if anyone was inside at the time this happened.

"It felt like a car just torpedoed into our home," said Jim Beninato, neighbor. "Then, we saw one of the duplexes was completely leveled and the duplex next to it was on fire."

Neighbors reported hearing the blast around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.