Village of Darien theft; money stolen from video gaming devices at bar

By
Published  January 28, 2026 6:44am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into and stealing money out of video gaming devices at a bar in Darien. 
    • The incident occurred on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. 
    • The male subject appeared to be driving a 2002-2005 red Ford Explorer. 

DARIEN, Wis. - The City of Delavan Police Department is looking for the person who they say stole money out of video gaming devices at a bar in the Village of Darien

Theft

What we know:

According to Delavan police, a male subject broke into and stole money from video gaming devices at a bar on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. 

Police say he broke a padlock and entered the money cabinet of the machines. 

He appeared to be operating a 2002-2005 red Ford Explorer. 

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Delavan Police Department. 

