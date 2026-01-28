Village of Darien theft; money stolen from video gaming devices at bar

article

The Brief Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into and stealing money out of video gaming devices at a bar in Darien. The incident occurred on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. The male subject appeared to be driving a 2002-2005 red Ford Explorer.



The City of Delavan Police Department is looking for the person who they say stole money out of video gaming devices at a bar in the Village of Darien.

Theft

What we know:

According to Delavan police, a male subject broke into and stole money from video gaming devices at a bar on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m.

Police say he broke a padlock and entered the money cabinet of the machines.

He appeared to be operating a 2002-2005 red Ford Explorer.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.