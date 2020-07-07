Video shows New York City dad fatally shot while crossing street with daughter

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has released security camera video of the drive-by shooting of a father as he crossed the street with his young daughter in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.



Anthony Robinson, 28, is holding the seven-year-old girl's hand as they cross Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street on July 5. The vehicle slowly approaches them when a gun is seen pointing through the window of the vehicle striking the father four times.



The girl runs away as the vehicle speeds off. She was not injured.



WARNING: The video below is graphic and may not be appropriate for all viewers

