Video shows dizzying installation of new Panocam atop Space Needle's spire

By Chambolion Fairley
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Space Needle Panocam installation shows worker atop spire of Seattle landmark

Footage of worker installing new camera at the top of the Space Needle. Video credit: Space Needle

SEATTLE - A new panoramic camera was installed at the top of the Space Needle in Seattle on Aug. 13.

The worker who installed the camera harnessed himself in and scaled up the Space Needle's spire to 605 feet where he positioned the new equipment.

DJI_0193.jpg

Courtesy of Space Needle

Built by the local production and design company, Breedt, the new Panocam features better quality footage and will now be available 24 hours a day, showing a clear 360-degree view at night for the first time. 

Footage from the Panocam can be viewed on the Space Needle website.

DJI_0391

Courtesy of Space Needle

The Space Needle underwent a $100 million renovation project that was completed in 2018, including a revolving glass floor called The Loupe.

