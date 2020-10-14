Video shows clash between police, protesters overnight in Wauwatosa

Police and protesters clashed Tuesday night, Oct. 13 in Wauwatosa. Witnesses say it happened near 65th and Meinecke around 8 p.m.

Witnesses say the group "The People's Revolution" was marching when the clash with police unfolded.

FOX6 News has reached out to Wauwatosa police for more information.

This clash is the latest in a string of violence and protests in Wauwatosa over the last week. This, following Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's decision not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the February shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall.

Officer Mensah remains on paid suspension. He was suspended by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission because of a complaint filed by the family of Jay Anderson -- a man shot and killed by Mensah in 2016.

An independent investigator hired by the PFC recommended Mensah be fired.

The group does not meet again until Oct. 21, but it's unknown if Mensah's case will be on the agenda.