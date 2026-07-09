Video: Milwaukee food truck break-ins at Zocalo Food Park

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating after four food trucks were burglarized on the south side. Surveillance video captured suspects at Zocalo Food Park. Police are seeking information to identify the suspects.



A popular food truck park on the city's south side has been targeted by thieves. Milwaukee police are investigating after four trucks were burglarized.

Early morning break-ins

What we know:

Those break-ins happened at the Zocalo Food Park on Wednesday, July 8, around 3 a.m. No one was there, but cameras were watching.

Surveillance from early Wednesday at the food park at 6th and Pierce on the south side shows one person climbing from the window of Chucho’s Red Tacos and walking away with what appears to be a cash register drawer. A second person ran over with a backpack.

Suspect climbing out of the food truck

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Police said four trucks in total were broken into. The owners of the trucks declined to comment.

FOX6 spoke with the owner of Anytime Arepa, which is at the food park. Leo Farfan said the suspects tried getting into the back of his truck, but it was locked. Nothing was taken from him, but he said it is a tight-knit community, and he hates to see this sort of crime.

Suspects on camera

What they're saying:

"It’s very sad that our friends here that were hit for cash or whatever. They don’t even know what they were looking for. They damaged a lot of investment that we or they put into the business and that hurts. I know what it means," said Leo Farfan, owner of Anytime Arepa.

Suspects on camera

Police have not identified those suspects. Anyone who recognizes them or knows anything about the break-ins is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.