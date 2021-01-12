Expand / Collapse search

Caught on cam: Dump truck slams into overpass in Stadium Interchange

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Dump truck slams into overpass in Stadium Interchange

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News the bed arm of the dump truck was up and struck the freeway ramp at the Stadium Interchange.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from an incident that happened on eastbound I-94 at the Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News the bed arm of the dump truck was up and struck the freeway ramp at the Stadium Interchange -- causing it to roll over several times.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident shut down traffic in the eastbound lanes for some time.

