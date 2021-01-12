Caught on cam: Dump truck slams into overpass in Stadium Interchange

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from an incident that happened on eastbound I-94 at the Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee on Monday.

Dump truck crash on eastbound i-94 at Stadium Interchange

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News the bed arm of the dump truck was up and struck the freeway ramp at the Stadium Interchange -- causing it to roll over several times.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident shut down traffic in the eastbound lanes for some time.