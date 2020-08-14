Vice President Pence to visit Darien on Aug. 19

article

Vice President Mike Pence will come to Darien on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to deliver remarks on President Donald Trump's record of putting American workers first and implementing "America First" trade priorities.

President Trump himself will be in Oshkosh two days prior, Monday, Aug. 17 -- part of travels to several swing states.

The Trump campaign announced on Friday, Aug. 14 that Monday's visit is aimed at his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and is being held on the same day that the Democratic National Convention begins.

The DNC will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though still based in Milwaukee. The Republican National Convention has been nearly canceled, but is scheduled for the week following the DNC.