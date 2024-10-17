Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee, La Crosse, Green Bay

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17. Harris will stop in Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay. Following her visit to Wisconsin, Harris will take her campaign trail to Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17, with stops planned for Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay. Mark Cuban will campaign alongside Vice President Harris in Milwaukee and La Crosse.

Harris will start her day in Milwaukee, where she will stop by a business class at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to talk with students about the economy.

Following the stop on campus, Harris will head to La Crosse where she will deliver remarks at a rally at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Harris will close out her trip to Wisconsin with a rally in Green Bay.

Former President Donald Trump last visited Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 6, when he rallied in Juneau.

Trump's running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, last visited Wisconsin on Sept. 17 when he campaigned in Eau Claire.

