Versiti blood donations support Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Versiti blood donations for Sickle Cell Awareness Month
In support of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and community leaders are joining together to encourage you to make an appointment to donate blood. Brian Kramp is at their downtown location with information on how you can help save lives in our community.
MILWAUKEE - In support of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and community leaders are joining together to encourage you to make an appointment to donate blood.
Brian Kramp is at their downtown Milwaukee location with information on how you can help save lives in our community.
The telethon phone bank is open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 for people schedule and pledge three blood donations. The number to call is 1-877-BE-A-HERO.
State Rep. LaKeshia Myers on importance of blood donation
This month is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin needs your help. Brian Kramp is at their Milwaukee location with a kidney disease survivor and state representative that knows first-hand how much donations and transfusions can make a difference.
State Sen. LaTonya Johnson advocates for blood donations
Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disease that affects millions of people around the world which makes diversity in blood donation important for improved patient outcomes, Brian Kramp is at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin with a local senator and advocate of blood donations with information on how you can help.