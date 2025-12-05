Versiti, Big Brothers Big Sisters unite for Holiday of Hope blood, toy drive

This holiday season, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee are teaming up to spread healing and happiness across the city.

Next week they are hosting "Double the Drive. Double the Hope," a combined blood and toy drive.

Sarah Anderson from Versiti and Sara Dunlap from Big Brothers Big Sisters join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Event Details

Double the Drive. Double the Hope.

A Holiday of Hope Blood + Toy Drive

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

770 N. Jefferson St. Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lower Level in MentorZone