Vehicle stolen from Bayshore Mall with child inside; child safe

A vehicle was stolen from Bayshore Mall on Monday, April 15, with a young child inside.

According to Glendale police, at about 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was stolen.

A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned less than a mile away.

The child was found safe inside the car.

This is an active investigation and I have no other information to provide at this time.