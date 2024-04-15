Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle stolen from Bayshore Mall with child inside; child safe

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 15, 2024 10:13pm CDT
Glendale
A vehicle was stolen with a child inside at Bayshore Mall in Glendale. The vehicle, and the child, were later recovered safely.

GLENDALE, Wis. - A vehicle was stolen from Bayshore Mall on Monday, April 15, with a young child inside.

According to Glendale police, at about 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was stolen.

A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned less than a mile away.

The child was found safe inside the car.

This is an active investigation and I have no other information to provide at this time.