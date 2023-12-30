Vehicle recovered from Root River in Racine; 78-year-old man dead

article

A 78-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving went into the Root River in downtown Racine in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 30.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m., a silver 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Michigan Boulevard.

The vehicle went into the parking lot of the Chartroom Restaurant, struck a retaining wall, went airborne, entered the river, and sank.

Emergency crews on scene near Main and Dodge along the river. CREDIT: Nalan Media.

Several law enforcement agencies, fire and rescue departments, and dive teams responded to the scene.

Ultimately, the South Shore Fire Department’s Dive Team located the vehicle, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Racine Fire Department Dive Team recovered the sunken vehicle, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was deceased.

The driver is only being identified as a 78-year-old male at this time.