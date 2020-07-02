Vehicle fire closes all lanes of I-41/94 SB near Ryan Road





OAK CREEK -- All lanes of southbound I-41/94 were closed in Oak Creek on Thursday afternoon, July 2.



The closure began around 2:30 p.m. due to a vehicle fire just at Oakwood Road -- just south of Ryan Road -- with just the two left lanes closed. Authorities closed all lanes and diverted traffic off the interstate just after 3 p.m. Traffic began moving again around 3:30 p.m. However, multiple lanes remained closed.



All lanes reopened around 4 p.m. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, there were no injuries.





Vehicle fire on I-41 SB near Ryan Road. (Courtesy: Wisconsin DOT)