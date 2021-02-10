Valentine’s Day gift ideas for all the sweethearts in your life

Traditionally known as a day when lovers express their love for each other by presenting flowers, candy, and sending Valentine’s, Valentine’s Day has grown beyond lovers to include all the sweethearts in your life. Whether you’re giving to your kids, teachers, siblings, parents, best friend or your significant other – Jen Munoz has you covered with sweet treats for everyone!

FOOD

Dash Waffle Maker - More than single serve waffles: Make paninis, hash browns, biscuit pizzas and more! Video here.

Display your heart proudly with the small Natural Mod Heart Charcuterie Board. Ideal for use as a charcuterie plate, showcase chocolate covered strawberries or serve up fondue

Man Crate Jerky Box - A sappy, heart-shaped box suggesting the tiresome chocolates. Upon opening, his expectations will be melted away by a passionate gesture of jerky.

A fun alternative to candy hearts, these shortbread cookies say it with flavor.

Sugarfina Love Letters Tasting Box - Love letters' that reveal a sweet note and corresponding candy, including "Love you a Bunch" Long Stem Roses, "Whale You Be Mine?" Baby Whales, "We’re Mint to Be" – Mint Chip Milkshake and more!

Baked by Melissa limited edition Valentine’s Day flavors: Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet, Chocolate Blackout and more. Plus for every February Fix 25-pack sold, they’re donating $1 to Good Grief, helping to fund peer support programs for children, teens, young adults & families who've lost a family member.

FASHION

Love Beanie - Feel cozy and stylish in this ultra soft cashmere Love Beanie, complete with "Love" accent embroidery.

A little piece of your (personalized) love travels on his sleeve inside these sentimental brass cufflinks.

Heart Onesie PJ’s for your Pet - Maximize your pet’s coziness and show them how much you love them with these PJs you and your pet will both adore. Great for photo opps, plus they help limit excess shedding around the house by trapping hair and dander.

FUN

Sunnylife Lucite Poker - Delivering a luxe twist on classic poker, this lucite set is sure to be a staple for family game nights.

Date Night Box - Each box comes with fun, and engaging relationship-building games and activities focused on making you and your partner laugh while giving you time to reconnect.

Challenge your other half to some lighthearted competition with this lovingly crafted four-across game.

FUNCTION

Our delicate soap petals come in the shape of realistic rosebuds. Place in your favorite dish or apothecary jar to fragrance your bathroom, or use a few petals for single-use hand washing.

Love Box Spinning Heart Messenger - Send heartfelt messages anywhere in the world with this kinetic, modern take on the classic love note.

