Valentine's Day flowers; local florist celebrating 75th anniversary

Published  February 13, 2025 8:39am CST
History of Chet & Leona's

Brian Kramp is with the family behind one of the oldest floral shops in Milwaukee.

There’s no shortage of beautiful flowers and bouquets available for Valentine’s Day, but one local florist is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and hoping that you decide to shop local.

Teamwork is key to the success

Brian Kramp is at Chet & Leona’s Floral Shop seeing why teamwork is key to the success of this business that’s been around for 75 years.

Flower meanings, symbolism

Brian Kramp is at Chet & Leona’s Floral Shop where there are flowers for any occasion.

Customer stories

Brian Kramp is with their shop assistant whose goal is to make their customers smile.

Community support

Brian Kramp is seeing how a stop at Chet & Leona’s Floral Shop may make your loved one smile a little more this Valentine’s Day.

Floral arrangements

Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s southside seeing why their beautiful bouquets are an easy decision for your valentine.

