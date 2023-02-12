Valentine’s Day cream puff drive-thru returns to State Fair Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Wisconsin State Fair staple returns to celebrate Valentine's Day with a unique twist.
Limited-release cream puffs are filled with a choice of strawberry or cocoa cream. The treats have quickly become a go-to Valentine’s gift for many in the Milwaukee area and beyond, State Fair officials said.
Original cream puffs and combination flavor packs will not be available at this time. Pre-orders can still placed on the Original Cream Puffs website.
Only the strawberry and cocoa flavors will be available in 3-packs and 6-packs during a drive-thru offering from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14:
- Saturday, Feb. 11 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 12 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 13 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.