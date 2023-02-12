Valentine’s Day cream puff drive-thru returns to State Fair Park

article

A Wisconsin State Fair staple returns to celebrate Valentine's Day with a unique twist.

Limited-release cream puffs are filled with a choice of strawberry or cocoa cream. The treats have quickly become a go-to Valentine’s gift for many in the Milwaukee area and beyond, State Fair officials said.

Original cream puffs and combination flavor packs will not be available at this time. Pre-orders can still placed on the Original Cream Puffs website.

Only the strawberry and cocoa flavors will be available in 3-packs and 6-packs during a drive-thru offering from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14: