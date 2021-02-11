Valentine's Day is creeping up and many are still looking for the perfect gift. Beauty and lifestyle expert Hillary Kline joins FOX6 WakeUp with some gift ideas for Valentine's Day.

1. Luminess Forever Reign Lip Stain in the shade "Vamp"

- Silky smooth, bold color, glides on like a liquid and sets to a velvety finish

-Smudge-proof, water-resistant, lasts up to 18 hours

-Infused with natural minerals and skin-conditioning emollients



2. Glo Skin Beauty Suede Matte Crayon in the shade "Bombshell"

-Matte-finish and long-lasting formula

-Full lip color coverage

-Enriched with antioxidant Vitamins C and E and conditioning Mango Oil and Shea Butter



3. Fitglow Beauty Vegan Lip Liner Trio paired with Lip Colour Serum in the shade "Deep"

-Liners: vegan lip liner with a blending brush

-Serum: plumps and hydrates the lips



4. Soon Skincare Strawberry Lip Masks With Collagen

-Firms, plumps and restores lips with collagen

-Improves lip smoothness and combats signs of aging



5. AVYA Skincare Discovery Set

-Contains brand’s four bestselling products

-Medical-grade luxurious formulas that protect and nourish skin beyond the surface.

" )