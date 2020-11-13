UWM to shift to online classes after Thanksgiving

A day after announcing robust testing for students who come back to the classroom after Thanksgiving, UW-Milwaukee has announced they will primarily shift to virtual instruction after the break.

While details are still being determined for clinicals, in-service activities and final exams, courses will be online for the remaining 11 days of the semester following Thanksgiving break. Students in the few specialized courses that will retain some in-person meetings after Thanksgiving will be notified early next week by their instructors.

In a release Friday, UWM notes the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and the governor's executive order to stay home, avoid gatherings and limit travel.

All UWM campuses will remain open. Residence halls and dining operations will be open both during and after break. However, per UW System guidance, there will be mandatory COVID-19 testing for those who leave for the Thanksgiving recess and return. Upon returning to campus, students must have two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to any in-person instruction.

Winterim courses will be primarily online. UWM plans to return to a mix of in-person, hybrid and online course-delivery options for the spring semester, according to a release.

