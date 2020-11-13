Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up to record 7,777; 58 new deaths

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 7,777 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- the most ever for a single day -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 301,165.

The DHS also reported a total of 2,573 deaths related to COVID-19 -- up 58 from Wednesday.

Among those who have tested positive, 14.045 people have required hospitalization (4.7%) and 229,469 people have recovered (76.2%). There are 69,060 active COVID-19 cases (22.9%).

There are currently 15 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Statewide, nearly 2.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which nearly 2 million have tested negative.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).