Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up to record 7,777; 58 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 7,777 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- the most ever for a single day -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 301,165.

The DHS also reported a total of 2,573 deaths related to COVID-19 -- up 58 from Wednesday. 

Among those who have tested positive, 14.045 people have required hospitalization (4.7%) and 229,469 people have recovered (76.2%). There are 69,060 active COVID-19 cases (22.9%).

There are currently 15 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Statewide, nearly 2.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which nearly 2 million have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

UWM to shift to online classes after Thanksgiving
slideshow

UWM to shift to online classes after Thanksgiving

UWM will shift to online learning for the following 11 days of instruction after Thanksgiving break.

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests masks at Thanksgiving gatherings
slideshow

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests masks at Thanksgiving gatherings

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending masks at Thanksgiving gatherings if the coronavirus status of people is unknown.

Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses may be ready this year
slideshow

Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses may be ready this year

As COVID-19 infections spike in Wisconsin, news that a vaccine is on the horizon could not have come at a better time. 