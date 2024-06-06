UWM meeting protest; arrests, citations made

A protest broke out on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus on Thursday, June 6, that ended in arrests being made.

According to the university, UWM welcomed the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents and UWM Student Union this week. Staff asked some people to stop disrupting a Business and Finance Committee meeting, but they did not follow orders.

UWM said police arrested and cited seven people for disorderly conduct.

The organization Students for a Democratic Society of Milwaukee put out a statement saying they will not stand for their money aiding in genocide while UWM stands in silence over what is happening regarding the the Israel-Hamas war.

Non-students were banned from the UWM Student Union for the remainder of June.