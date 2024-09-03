UW-Whitewater fatal shooting of gymnast; suspect identified

article

The Brief The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Chad Richards of Loves Park, Illinois. Kara Welsh was shot and killed in downtown Whitewater late Friday night, Aug. 30. Police determined Welsh and Richards got into an altercation before the shooting.



The Whitewater Police Department has identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting UW-Whitewater student, Kara Welsh. The accused, 23-year-old Chad Richards of Loves Park, Illinois, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Welsh was shot and killed in downtown Whitewater late Friday night, Aug. 30.

The Whitewater Police Department forwarded the following charges to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide

Endangering Safety by the Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct while Armed

Kara Welsh

Whitewater fatal shooting investigation

Just before midnight Friday, police said they were called to an apartment near Whitewater and Main for an "apparent homicide." Investigators said Kara Welsh of Plainfield, Illinois was found dead, shot multiple times. Welsh was just 21 years old.

Police determined Welsh and Richards got into an altercation before the shooting. Investigators will only say he knew Welsh – and they had some sort of fight before the shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 (Option 4). Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.