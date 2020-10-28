UW to resume clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

A clinical trial of an investigational COVID-19 vaccine has resumed in the United States after the FDA and an independent safety review board completed their review of a trial participant in the United Kingdom who became ill.

UW received approval on Friday, Oct. 23 to reopen its clinical trial of AstraZeneca’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine. The trial should officially resume next week.

A news release says 36 participants received the first of two shots before the study was paused on Sept. 6, and they continued to receive study-related checkups and blood draws throughout the pause period. Those participants will now have the option to receive their second dose. No additional participants were enrolled during the pause.

Enrollment is expected to resume over the next several weeks, and the UW study team will begin contacting individuals who had previously expressed interest in participating in the trial. Participants at all study locations will need to complete a revised informed consent form that includes updated safety information.

UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health want the public to know that the safety of all clinical trials, including vaccine trials, is paramount.

Individuals interested in learning more about participating in the study are encouraged to email uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, call the hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681, or visit the study website to learn more.