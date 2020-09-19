UW-Oshkosh to test residence hall wastewater for COVID-19

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will start testing residence hall wastewater for COVID-19.

According to a report from WLUK-TV, the goal is to help identify potential virus outbreaks before they happen and to specifically monitor the virus on campus.

Wastewater will be tested from 10 residence halls housing students this fall. Tests will run once or twice a week and will adjust based on findings.

The Environmental Research and Innovation Center (ERIC) on campus will collect and process the samples and then send them off to a private lab for analysis. Results will be available within three days.

ERIC lab manager Carmen Thiel says wastewater testing for COVID-19 has been on the rise, especially on college campuses like UW-Madison.

The University of Arizona and the University of Idaho says these types of tests likely prevented an outbreak on campus and served as early red flags.