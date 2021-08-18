Expand / Collapse search

UW-Madison mandates COVID tests for unvaccinated students, staff

Associated Press
University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff who can't or won't show proof of vaccination will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, the school announced Wednesday.

The mandate will go into effect Aug. 30, the school said in a news release. Students and staff who refuse the tests will be held "accountable," the release said. It didn't elaborate.

School officials said they had to institute the move because the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant is spreading across the state.

The university implemented an indoor mask mandate earlier this month. The same day Republicans who control the Legislature's rules committee voted to require the UW System obtain the panel's approval before implementing any COVID-19 policies.

Asked about the consequences for not getting tested, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said those details would be shared with "those who are affected."

She referred questions about whether the mandate has rules committee approval to UW System officials. They didn't immediately respond to messages. Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the committee's leader, Sen. Steve Nass, also didn't immediately respond to a message.

