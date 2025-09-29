USA Mullet Championships, vote now for the Wisconsin finalists

article

The Brief Seven Wisconsinites have made it to the final round of the 2025 USA Mullet Championships! You can vote and donate now through Oct. 1 in the three divisions (kids, teens, adults). All donations go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.



The final round of the USA Mullet Championships is now open, and there are several people from Wisconsin that made the top 25.

You can cast your vote and donate now until Oct. 1, and celebrity judges will also weigh in for this round!

All donations go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), building mortgage-free, accessible homes for our combat wounded U.S. Veterans. Your donation is tax-deductible and makes a real difference.

Check out the Wisconsin finalists for each division:

Kids division

What we know:

Colton Groll, the Coltonator

Colton Groll, the Coltonator, from Phillips

"I was camping at an old car show and had a sweatband mullet I wore around for the whole weekend. People were loving it and telling me it really fits who I am so I decided I was going to grow my own real mullet!"

Teens division

What we know:

Charlie Kasinger, the Wisconsin Waterfall

Charlie Kasinger, the Wisconsin Waterfall, from West Salem

"When I was younger, my parents had a mullet wig and I hated it! Here I am, 7 years later, rocking the mullet and I have no desire to change it any time soon!"

Dalton Flug, the Joe Dirt

Dalton Flug, the Joe Dirt, from Amery

"At 2 years old I had a mullet and then I started to get my hair buzzed but after that phase I started growing it out and everyone would say it looked like a mullet so I decided to rock the mullet."

Bristin Adell, My Maine

Bristin Adell, My Maine, from Park Falls

"Started growing my hair in 2020."

Adults division

What we know:

Tyler Mortier, Father Mullet

Tyler Mortier, Father Mullet, from Fond du Lac

"My mullet was born in the summer of 2012 when I wanted to **** off my boss at Jimmy John’s. I decided to keep it after playing rugby sevens and feeling the cool breeze on the top of my scalp whilst simultaneously feeling my mane fluttering in the wind like the American Flag. The Father Mullet nickname arrived in 2016 at WRST-FM Oshkosh when my station manager walked into my office, pointed at me and said "Father Mullet" and walked out. I dug the name, became ordained online for $25, had a friend sew up a set of denim priest robes, now I travel Wisconsin and join Man and Woman in holy matrimony. Humble brag is that none of them have divorced yet, my track record is 100%. When I’m not doing that I am the most famous mailman in Fond du Lac, handing them their utility bills and highly sought after advertisements as I brave rain, sleet, and snow as I traverse treacherous sidewalks and snarling dogs in a race against time to make sure everyone gets their Temu packages by dinner. I placed 15th in this competition last year, and I am determined to improve amongst a field of incredible and absolutely filthy mullets."

Cael Slater, the "Legend" Rebel Mane

"My story is simple. I drive race cars and the chicks love my locks. In all fairness I have seen some of my baby pictures and I always had a tight curls and the only way I could pull off the curls as an adult was to manage my mane. I started growing my hair and my family was quite skeptical but now they say it’s my identify. As my hair has continued to grow the more attention I have gotten especially on the track. So I do agree it is now my responsibility to uphold my curly locks like a celebrity. Long tight curls in the summer heat looks fire under my race helmet anyway so I am going to keep on growing it. Mullet for life."

"My friends and family encouraged me to register for the fun event to help raise awareness for the amazing cause and of course to encourage more mullet growing."

Nathan Lofy, Ginga J

Nathan Lofy, Ginga J, from Sayner

"After growing out the hair for a best friend’s wedding and letting it rip for a few years after, the heat finally started to get to me. I knew it was time to lighten the load, however, not wanting to sacrifice those years of dedication growing my luscious red locks, there was only reasonable option. Ever since, it has been business in the front, party in the back! I keep it generously chopped on the tops and sides while letting the back flow wild and free, giving my ginger mullet that classic, timeless look."

"After placing 10th in last year’s competition, the Ginger J is back to reclaim its spot in the top 10 and try for top 5!"

How to vote and donate

What you can do:

You can click on any of the finalists' names to learn more about them and vote and donate.