US Navy: $25K enlistment bonus offered to all new enlistees

The United States Navy Recruiting Command announced on Monday, April 11 that it is offering an enlistment bonus of $25,000 to anyone who enlists Active Duty.

The Navy is the only U.S. military branch currently offering this high of an enlistment bonus for any new enlistee. Depending on an enlistee’s rating, the enlistment bonus could be as high as $50,000.

A news release says those who take advantage of the Navy’s new bonus program will be required to ship to Basic Training at Great Lakes, IL, between April-June, 2022.

The $25,000 bonus also applies to Active-Duty enlistees scheduled to ship to Basic Training in July-September, who are willing to roll into the shipping months of April-June. In addition, Prior Service Members, either Navy or other services, re-enlisting onto Active Duty in pay grade E-4 or below, and who meet specific bonus eligibility and have not received a bonus in their first enlistment, also qualify for the $25,000 bonus.

