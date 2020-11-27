US Marshals seek Demetrius Brown, on the run for nearly 9 months

The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a Milwaukee man who shot the father of his nieces after an argument. The victim survived the gunfire. But the suspect has been on the run for nearly nine months.

Marshals say 39-year-old Demetrius Brown is the man who pulled the trigger back in March -- and he has been on the run ever since. Brown is facing charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Milwaukee police reports show the victim in the shooting was with his children picking up clothes at Brown's home when an argument was sparked. The victim called Brown a "bum" -- and as the two continued arguing, the victim yelled an expletive. When he turned around, Brown shot three rounds toward him. The victim felt pain on the right side of his body. He was treated at a hospital -- and survived the shooting.

Demetrius Brown

Brown is 5'9" tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has a tattoo of a flame with Chinese symbols on his upper right arm -- and the letter "D" tattooed on his ankle.

Brown has an extensive criminal history -- and history with weapons. MPD discovered a collection of firearms in his home following the shooting, which is why he is also facing charges of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Brown has been running for a long time. U.S. Marshals say it is time he does the right thing -- and turn himself in.