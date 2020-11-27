US Marshals seek Demetrius Brown, on the run for nearly 1 year

The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force is still searching for 39-year-old Demetrius Brown -- a man who was featured on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted last year.

"There was a long gun or a rifle, it’s kind of an AK-47 rifle, and then there were several handguns," the U.S. Marshal on the case told FOX6. "I want to put it out there again that it’s important we arrest Brown."

Authorities say Brown is facing charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a weapon by a felon. They say he is hiding out in Cream City.

"Most of his family is here, his friends are here, I have no reason to believe he is no longer in Milwaukee," the U.S. Marshal said.

Authorities say during an argument -- Brown pulled the trigger on someone he knew.

U.S. Marshals seek 39-year-old Demetrius Brown

According to Milwaukee police reports, the victim in the shooting was with his own children picking up kids’ clothes at Brown’s home when the dispute played out in front of kids.

The victim called Brown a "bum" and as the two continued arguing, the victim yelled an expletive when he turned around; police say Brown shot three rounds toward him.

The victim survived. But Brown took off.

"He quit his job that he had had for a few years and I have not heard or seen from him," the U.S. Marshal explained. "This is not going to go away; he’s going to be on the run for the rest of his life. The warrants are going to be there forever."

Brown is 5-foot-9. He weighs 145 pounds

He has a tattoo of a flame with Chinese symbols on his upper right arm and a letter "D" tattooed on his ankle.

You can send an anonymous tip on Brown’s whereabouts through the U.S. Marshal tip line 414-297-3707.

You can also download the U.S. Marshal app and send a tip through your device.

"It’s strictly anonymous, we won’t use your name how we got the information, we won’t broadcast it out there. How we got the information or where we got the information," he said.