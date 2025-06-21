US bombs Iran nuclear sites; Wisconsin lawmakers react

The Brief President Trump said the U.S. military struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday. Trump addressed the nation, saying the sites were "completely and fully obliterated." Wisconsin officials issued statements on the attack.



President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military struck three nuclear sites in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

The backstory:

The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-lb. bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

What they're saying:

Trump addressed the nation Saturday night, saying the sites were "completely and fully obliterated" and warned Tehran against retaliation.

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," Trump said Saturday night in a televised address. "I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success."

Trump also hinted that more attacks against Iran haven't been ruled out.

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," he added. "If they do not. Future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier."

Iran’s nuclear agency on Sunday local time confirmed attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but is insisting its work will not be stopped.

Wisconsin reaction

What they're saying:

Statements below are sorted by level of government and listed in the order in which FOX6 News received them:

Congressional delegation

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (via X):

"Peace Through Strength. The terrorist regime in Iran’s time in the sun is over."

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (via X):

"God bless and protect our troops."

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (via X):

"President Trump attacked another country unprovoked and without seeking authorization from Congress as required by our Constitution, ignoring his own intelligence advisors, putting American lives in jeopardy and choosing to escalate in a region already on edge.

"I condemn this reckless and lawless decision and call on House leaders to hold a vote as soon as possible to stop this madness. Rest assured, no one is sleeping safer or more secure because of the unfolding attacks."

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson:

"Iran has been at war with the US since 1979. They are the largest state sponsor of terrorism. I agree with President Trump that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. I hope tonight’s strike has accomplished that goal once and for all. I support his decision to do so."

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald:

"Today’s U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites represent strong, decisive action fully within President Trump’s constitutional authority as Commander in Chief. By targeting Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, the Administration has significantly degraded Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and disrupted a looming threat to global security.

"This action was not taken lightly, but with resolve, responsibility, and in pursuit of a more stable and peaceful future. By reducing Iran’s capacity to develop a nuclear weapon, these strikes send a clear and unmistakable message: America will act swiftly and with precision to defend our national interests and those of our allies.

"Now is the time for Iran to reassess its path and choose negotiation over provocation. While diplomacy should always remain our preferred path, I fully support President Trump’s use of legitimate, constitutional authority to protect the United States and prevent a far greater conflict down the road."