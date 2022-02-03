Urban Ecology Center's candlelight hike returns to Three Bridges Park

article

The Urban Ecology Center's "Urban Candlelight Hike" is returning to Three Bridges Park on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A candlelit path on the Hank Aaron State Trail invites people outside for a winter trek in the Menomonee River Valley.

Year after year, hikers donned with stocking caps, mittens and their Midwestern spirit took part in an evening of campfires, marshmallow roasting, food trucks, hot drinks and other activities along the trail.

The Urban Ecology Center will serve hot cocoa and pastries, and Friends of the Hank Aaron State Trail will host campfires and marshmallow roasting in the FOHAST Fireside Plaza.

Newline Community Cafe will welcome hikers to warm up with a hot drink and Orenda Cafe will have non-alcoholic and spiked hot cocoa to-go, as well as chimichangas. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., hikers can go to Third Space Brewing with locally-brewed beer, root beer, games and a family-friendly winter craft.

Urban Ecology Center at Washington Park

There is no cost to hike the candlelit trails, but attendees are encouraged to support the event and make the most of their evening with a Fun Pass, $10 for individuals and $20 for families, which gives them access to hot chocolate, pastries, marshmallow roasting, entry for door prizes, buy-one-get-one beer and root beer at Third Space Brewing and 20% off at Orenda Cafe the week following the event.

The Urban Candlelight Hike is an invitation to explore nature in an urban landscape at the award-winning Three Bridges Park. Once a vacant railyard, the community rallied behind it to transform it into a park home to hundreds of species of native plants and animals.

The Urban Candlelight Hike in Three Bridges Park is co-hosted by the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail and Urban Ecology Center. For more information, visit the Urban Ecology Center's website.

