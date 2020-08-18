'Updated safety protocols:' Marcus Theatres announces next phase of reopening plans

Marcus Theatres on Tuesday, Aug. 18 announced the timing for the next two phases of reopening theatres.

According to a press release, 35 theaters will reopen on Friday, Aug. 21 and on Friday, Aug. 28 another 30+ theatres will welcome guests back.

The remaining theatres will open at a later date. All theatres will feature updated health and safety measures – for details on the protocols or the specific list of theatres visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/reopening.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We implemented our updated safety protocols at a few locations in late June and have been extremely pleased with the response from theatre-goers. In fact, we surveyed the very first guests back and more than 96 percent indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience. That customer confidence, combined with upcoming new movie releases, creates a great entertainment option at a time when we could all use an escape.”

As theatres reopen, there initially will be a mix of classic content, plus new movie releases, including: “Unhinged,” a special 10-year anniversary re-release of “Inception” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” on August 21; “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” on August 28; and “Tenet” for Labor Day weekend. Additional films currently scheduled for release during the last four months of 2020 include: