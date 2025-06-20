Upcoming construction: I-894/Loomis project, I-41 rehabilitation project
Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some construction projects to look out for.
I-894/Loomis Road Project:
Beginning Friday, June 13 at 11 p.m. through Monday, June 16 by 5:30 a.m.
- Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to fully close from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange for final paving operations.
- The westbound I-894 exit ramp to southbound I-43 (toward Beloit) in the Hale Interchange will also be closed during this time
- The westbound I-894 lanes will remain OPEN during these closures.
Regional Alternate Route: Motorists are encouraged to use I-41, I-43 and I-94 to get around the closure. Contingency Date: In the event of inclement weather, the closure of I-894 eastbound will be scheduled to occur July 18-21.
I-41 Rehabilitation Project
The following ramp closures are scheduled to begin the night of June 15:
- The I-41 southbound exit ramp to Hampton Avenue is scheduled to close through late summer.
- The Capitol Drive entrance ramp to I-41 southbound is scheduled to close through early fall.
- DETOUR: Traffic is encouraged to use WIS 100/Mayfair Road/Lovers Lane Road, Burleigh Street, Capitol Drive, Hampton Avenue, and Silver Spring Drive to get around these closures.