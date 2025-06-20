Expand / Collapse search

Upcoming construction: I-894/Loomis project, I-41 rehabilitation project

By
Published  June 20, 2025 7:29am CDT
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Upcoming construction

Upcoming construction

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some construction projects to look out for.

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some construction projects to look out for. 

I-894/Loomis Road Project:

Beginning Friday, June 13 at 11 p.m. through Monday, June 16 by 5:30 a.m.

  • Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to fully close from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange for final paving operations.
  • The westbound I-894 exit ramp to southbound I-43 (toward Beloit) in the Hale Interchange will also be closed during this time
  • The westbound I-894 lanes will remain OPEN during these closures.

Regional Alternate Route: Motorists are encouraged to use I-41, I-43 and I-94 to get around the closure. Contingency Date: In the event of inclement weather, the closure of I-894 eastbound will be scheduled to occur July 18-21.

I-41 Rehabilitation Project

The following ramp closures are scheduled to begin the night of June 15:

  • The I-41 southbound exit ramp to Hampton Avenue is scheduled to close through late summer.
  • The Capitol Drive entrance ramp to I-41 southbound is scheduled to close through early fall.
  • DETOUR: Traffic is encouraged to use WIS 100/Mayfair Road/Lovers Lane Road, Burleigh Street, Capitol Drive, Hampton Avenue, and Silver Spring Drive to get around these closures. 
InterviewsFOX 6 WakeUp News