Upcoming construction: I-894/Loomis project, I-41 rehabilitation project

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some construction projects to look out for.

I-894/Loomis Road Project:

Beginning Friday, June 13 at 11 p.m. through Monday, June 16 by 5:30 a.m.

Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to fully close from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange for final paving operations.

The westbound I-894 exit ramp to southbound I-43 (toward Beloit) in the Hale Interchange will also be closed during this time

The westbound I-894 lanes will remain OPEN during these closures.

Regional Alternate Route: Motorists are encouraged to use I-41, I-43 and I-94 to get around the closure. Contingency Date: In the event of inclement weather, the closure of I-894 eastbound will be scheduled to occur July 18-21.

I-41 Rehabilitation Project

The following ramp closures are scheduled to begin the night of June 15: