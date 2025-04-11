Upcoming construction that could impact your commute
A sure sign of spring – the orange construction barrels are out. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about three major projects that might impact your commute.
- Traffic impacts to begin the night of April 17:Full closure of North Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 northbound expected through late summer.
- Traffic impacts to begin April 18:Single lane closure on I-41 northbound between Mayfair Road and Silver Spring Drive expected through late 2025.
- Traffic impacts to begin April 22:Single lane closure on I-41 southbound between Appleton Avenue and Burleigh Street expected through late 2025.
- During long-term lane closures, traffic will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes. Traffic may be reduced to one lane only during overnight hours with occasional overnight full freeway. closures, as needed.
- 894/Loomis Road ProjectTraffic impacts overnight April 13:I-894 eastbound and westbound entrance and exit ramps at 76th Street scheduled to reopen.
- Traffic impacts to begin April 14:I-894 eastbound and westbound entrance and exit ramps at 60th Street are scheduled to close for approximately three weeks for storm sewer work.
- Kilbourn Tunnel Project
- Traffic impacts evening of April 11: I-43 northbound exit ramp tunnel to W Kilbourn Avenue to reopen.
- Traffic impacts to begin April 14: W Kilbourn Avenue tunnel entrance ramp to I-43 northbound to close for approximately two months for lighting replacement.