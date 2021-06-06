UPAF Ride for the Arts at Milwaukee's lakefront

While the Ride for the Arts may look a little different this year, supporters of the United Performing Arts Fund are taking to Veterans Park this Sunday.

The pandemic has shifted the annual event to be three separate events around southeastern Wisconsin. The first got underway at 10 a.m. along Milwaukee's lakefront.

There are rides scheduled for Brookfield and Port Washington in the next three weeks.

For more information, visit the UPAF Ride for the Arts website.