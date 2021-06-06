Expand / Collapse search

UPAF Ride for the Arts at Milwaukee's lakefront

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - While the Ride for the Arts may look a little different this year, supporters of the United Performing Arts Fund are taking to Veterans Park this Sunday.

The pandemic has shifted the annual event to be three separate events around southeastern Wisconsin. The first got underway at 10 a.m. along Milwaukee's lakefront. 

There are rides scheduled for Brookfield and Port Washington in the next three weeks.

For more information, visit the UPAF Ride for the Arts website. 

UPAF Ride for the Arts kicks off at the lakefront

UPAF Ride for the Arts kicks off at the lakefront.

UPAF Ride for the Arts

The annual bike ride to help support the arts is Sunday at Veterans Park.

UPAF fundraiser

The UPAF Ride for the Arts is Sunday at Veterans Park

UPAF Ride for the Arts

Over 1,100 participants will be riding Sunday.