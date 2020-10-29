Expand / Collapse search

Up to 400 Wisconsin National Guard troops to help at polls

2020 Election
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's top elections official says no more than 400 National Guard troops will be needed to plug any shortages at polls on Election Day as coronavirus cases surge.

Meagan Wolfe says Thursday that she expects there will be few gaps to fill on Election Day. She says there is currently a shortage of about 200 poll workers out of the roughly 30,000 who will be staffing the polls on Tuesday.

Wolfe said that small of a gap was “fantastic news” and reflects hard work by local officials to solicit volunteers and backups.

