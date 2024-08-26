University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee move-in day; 3K+ students in residence halls

article

More than 3,900 students are moving into University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee residence halls starting Monday, Aug. 26, ahead of the start of the 2024-25 school year.

UWM says move-in will be staggered throughout the week of Aug. 26 at Sandburg to allow for a smooth transition into the halls.

Move-in at the other UWM residence halls – Cambridge Commons, RiverView and Kenilworth Square Apartments – will also take place during the week, with arrival times similarly spread out to avoid overcrowding in parking garages and elevators.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

UWM says university housing is at capacity for the fall. In Sandburg Hall alone, an estimated 2,760 students will move in over three days.