Universities of Wisconsin enrollment grows for 1st time since 2014

Universities of Wisconsin enrollment grew by more than 1,700 students – or 1.1% – this fall to 162,528, officials announced Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The enrollment represents the first increase since 2014 for the universities, previously branded as the UW System, according to a news release. The official fall 2022 enrollment was 160,782 according to 10-day enrollment figures.

"These enrollment numbers are encouraging as we seek to increase the number of graduates in all corners of the state," said Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. "The Universities of Wisconsin generate the talent that powers our workforce, and we are pleased to be the choice of so many new and returning students."

The enrollment from the 10-day count is up 2% or more at six of 13 universities, officials said. New first-year student enrollment across the Universities of Wisconsin is up at 10 of 13 main university campuses, and new first-year student enrollment of Wisconsin residents is up 3.4% overall. Branch campus enrollment fell by 4%, or 199 enrollments.

The 10-day enrollment figures for each university are:

The enrollment counts announced Wednesday are the basis for figures that will be reported to the federal government, officials said, though some minor adjustments are still likely to be made.



