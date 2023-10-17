Universities of Wisconsin ending in-person instruction, 3 sites

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17 his decision to end in-person instruction at two additional branch campuses and to close one branch campus. Rothman also directed chancellors overseeing the remaining two-year campuses to work with local officials to determine the best uses for facilities to meet student and community needs.

The two campuses at which in-person instruction will end are UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and UW Oshkosh, Fond du Lac campus; the goal date is June 2024. UW-Platteville Richland will be closed. The decision follows Rothman’s earlier directive to chancellors to explore the long-term viability of the branch campuses.

Rothman recently informed chancellors of his decision.

The actions would leave 10 remaining branch campuses located in Barron County, Baraboo, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marshfield, Menasha (Fox Cities), Rock County, Sheboygan, Waukesha, and Wausau.

Rothman charged the chancellors overseeing the 10 campuses to discuss future options with local county governments that own the buildings in which classes are offered.

Rothman added that the student experience is waning on some branch campuses because of the decline in enrollment. Existing students attending the campuses where in-person learning will be no longer available will be offered enrollment options at other universities.